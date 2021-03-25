Stamping of documents for vehicle Exporting

The traffic department of (KPSM) will like to inform the General Public of Sint Maarten that Wednesday March 31st 2021 would be the last day for stamping of documents for vehicles to be shipped off island or registered on the French Side in connection with the Easter Holidays.

Stamping of vehicle documents will resume on Wednesday April 07th 2021 again.

The department can be reached by e-mail: traffic@policesxm.sx and by

Telephone number 542 22 22, with extensions 241/ 239.

Services handled by the Traffic Department include but are not limited to: the

export of motor vehicles, hit and run (driving-on after a collision), inspection of vehicles at events and in traffic accidents, for interviewing witnesses and suspects

as well as going to the site in the case of ore serious road accidents.

Steps for the export of motor vehicles:

1.Persons must send an e-mail with the following documents attached to:

traffic@policesxm.sx,:

Bill of Sale or proof of ownership

Inspection card (old/expired) of intended vehicle

Proof of insurance of intended vehicle (if insured)

Copy of identification card of the seller of the vehicle

Copy of identification card of the purchaser of the vehicle

A letter stating that said vehicle will be exported or that the vehicle will be

registered in Saint Martin.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten together with Traffic Department would like to wish the general public a safe and blessed Easter Season.