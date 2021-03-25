Have your answer for the question, “What are you going to do next?”

“Choosing a Career or Study” workshop to be held on March 25, 2021

Imagine the excitement of successfully completing and graduating secondary school being dampened by the question, “What are you going to do next?” These graduates are not alone as many students in their last two years of secondary school also wrangle off and on with this same question.

Career Guidance Counselors at the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport see many of the abovementioned cases on a regular basis. Consequently, SSSD is once again organizing an interactive workshop entitled “Choosing a Career or Study” on March 25, 2021 geared mainly at the abovementioned individuals.

This free workshop will be held online. Students or parents can register in advance by calling SSSD at 543-1235 and registrants will then receive an invitation by email. On the day of the event, participants can click the link on SSSD’s Facebook page and join the online workshop from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Choosing a career path, overcoming being undecided about a major or study at college/university, exploring various career options, and not overlooking other career options are the main areas that will be addressed during this workshop.

“Workshop participants will be given tips on how to explore what their interests may be, what skills they may enjoy using, and how these interests and skills (amongst other factors) can tie into choosing a career or study,” says SSSD officials. The next SSSD workshop in April will be specifically geared at parents and how they can help their children with career choices.

Students are also urged to contact the career guidance counselor, Mr. Chance, at 543-1235 for more information. Students are also encouraged to log into the workshop on time.

The SSSD office is located in the Amigo Building across from the Police Station and next to the WIB. SSSD provides many services to students. Some services include: psychological services, counseling services, speech language pathology services, social work services, educational diagnostic services, career services, and parental workshop.