Islands' News Top Headlines

Hand sanitizers installed to prepare for reopening

14 hours ago
Editor

SABA–The Public Entity Saba in the course of this week is having hand sanitizers installed throughout the island. This initiative which was taken by Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers late last year, as a preparatory step for when the borders would reopen. The planned partial reopening of the borders is now planned for May 1.

The standardized sanitation units serve to promote good hand hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic. The units were on the island since last year but are now being installed at public and private properties, including government offices, bars and restaurants, shops, hotels, churches and at the ports of entry.

In total 150 units were purchased, as well as a 55 gallon drum of the sanitizing liquid. An additional drum was donated by Cadwell Inc. Businesses are asked to contact the Public Entity in case their venue was either overlooked or would need additional units. More sanitizing units will be ordered if the need arises.

Related Posts

Islands' News Top Headlines

Saban students to sea

12 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Stamping of documents for vehicle Exporting

13 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Have your answer for the question, “What are you going to do next?”

15 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Committee of Parliamentary Inquiry Mullet Bay Reports to Parliament on its Operations

15 hours ago
Editor

You Missed

Islands' News Top Headlines

Saban students to sea

12 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Stamping of documents for vehicle Exporting

13 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Hand sanitizers installed to prepare for reopening

14 hours ago
Editor
Islands' News Top Headlines

Have your answer for the question, “What are you going to do next?”

15 hours ago
Editor