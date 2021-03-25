Committee of Parliamentary Inquiry Mullet Bay Reports to Parliament on its Operations

Sint Maarten, on March 15, 2021 the Committee Parliamentary Inquiry Mullet Bay submitted a report on the operations of the Committee to Parliament thus far, in accordance with article 88 of the Rules of Order for Parliament.

Article 2 of the National Ordinance Parliamentary Inquiry stipulates that the Parliament, on the initiative of one or more Members, can decide to hold a Parliamentary inquiry. This Parliamentary inquiry is then executed by a Committee of Parliament.

In its Public meeting of November 5, 2019 Parliament approved the proposal received on August 13, 2019 by Members of Parliament Rolando Brison, Frans G. Richardson, Christophe T. Emmanuel, Silveria E. Jacobs, Egbert J. Doran, Ardwell M.R. Irion and William V. Marlin to conduct a Parliamentary inquiry into Mullet Bay. A Committee Parliamentary Inquiry Mullet Bay was established on December 12, 2019.

This is the first time in the young history of Country Sint Maarten, that a parliamentary inquiry has been initiated.

In accordance with article 88, paragraph 1, of the Rules of Order for the Parliament of Sint Maarten, in a letter dated March 15, 2021, the Committee Parliamentary Inquiry Mullet bay updated Parliament on the proceedings of the Committee thus far.

In its reportthe committeeinformed Parliament of the preparatory work that was needed to allow the Committee to function adequately. This includes the appointment of a Research Coordinator who, together with the Secretary General of the Committee, will guide the research process. The Committee also held its first official meeting during which a working method was established in accordance with the National Ordinance Parliamentary Inquiry and the proposal for the inquiry.

In its report, the Committee also notified Parliament, that considering the current financial situation of Country Sint Maarten, the Committee has decided to scale back on the number of staff needed for the Parliamentary Inquiry.