Port St. Maarten kicks off Vaccine Information Sessions. Saving Lives and Livelihoods

A number of management and staff at Port St. Maarten have received their COVID-19 vaccines after the government-owned company launched their internal vaccine information sessions for staff.

The COVID-19 virus continues to wreak havoc around the world and threatening economic recovery, but with the rollout of the vaccine, lives and livelihoods will be saved.

Minister of Tourism, Economic, Transport & Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Ludmila de Weever commends Port St. Maarten’s Management for taking the step to set-up an internal staff vaccine campaign to provide information leading to staff inoculations. I encourage other government-owned companies as well as the private sector to take similar steps.

“Country St. Maarten has been facing a monumental health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now one-year since borders were closed and travel restrictions went up around the globe. The vaccine rollout by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour in collaboration with the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and the Vaccine Management Team (VMT), is a gamechanger and I am optimistic that our economy will be back on track in 2021,” Minister Ludmila de Weever said.

Port St. Maarten Management: “We are very pleased with the interests shown by our staff to register for the vaccine and to get vaccinated after our internal COVID-19 vaccine information sessions. This is a very important step for the country’s economic recovery and the foreseeable return of cruise tourism to the destination.

“Our campaign and efforts will also be extended to key port users as they too play a vital role in achieving a safer port environment. One of those large stakeholders is the Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association (DSTA) for example. DSTA President Conrad Richardson said that he is pleased to hear the port and other stakeholders speak about business resumption and economic opportunities for its members. The taxi association is looking forward to participating in the information sessions as most of them identify the economic benefit of potentially being part of the initial bubble once the cruise business returns to the destination.”

In the meantime, Port St. Maarten continues with its dialogue with the cruise industry keeping them apprised of destination developments and vaccine rollout as discussions within the cruise sector with public health officials in the United States continue with respect to the safe resumption of cruise.

Port St, Maarten Management would like to thank CPS and VMT for their cooperation and collaborative efforts. “The rollout of the vaccine will lead to a rapid recovery post-pandemic if everybody gets vaccinated, and therefore we encourage other businesses to organize information sessions for their staff.

“The business community is the backbone of the national economy and play a fundamental role in the day-to-day provision of services to the community and visitors. Register for the vaccine to save lives and livelihoods,” Port St. Maarten Management concluded.

The port calls on members of the community to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, and if they have any questions related to the vaccine, to get in touch with the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) by either calling 914 or emailing: vacciantion@sintmaartengov.org

To register for the vaccine, you can do so via the online registration form which is available in English, Spanish and Creole at the following link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

For paper-based registration, the “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including CPS at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, Doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

Both Cole Bay & Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and can assist persons with registration at either location.