Police seeks public’s assistance with several armed robberies cases

Several armed robberies around Philipsburg over the weekend have the attention of police officers of the Specials Unit Robberies (SUR). The public’s assistance is sought to help law enforcement to apprehend the armed robbers. Anyone with information about the robberies, or who may have seen or know the suspects are urged to contact the Police.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, around 4:00pm, two men dressed in dark clothing and brandishing firearms entered and robbed a Front Street jewelry store at gunpoint. They bagged jewelry and fled on two scooters that were spotted by A police patrol. The suspects were chased by officers to the Oyster Pond border, but they escaped to the French Side.

The second armed robbery was in the evening. Police Central Dispatch received a call on around 9:00pm about an individual who was robbed of his gold chains in the Festival Village. According to the victim, four (4) young men dressed in dark clothing and brandishing firearms robbed him of his jewelry next to the Festival Village restrooms. The robbers afterward fled the scene on foot.

The third armed robbery occurred on Sunday, March 21, at approximately 4:00pm in the parking lot of a supermarket on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard. Three (3) tourists were threatened with a firearm and one of the group was robbed of his jewelry. The preliminary investigation shows that three victims got out of their car and were suddenly approached by two armed young men from a nearby car. After threatening and robbing the victims, the two suspects fled the scene in their car.

Anyone with information with about these armed robberies should contact SUR detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext. 203, 204 or 205, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.