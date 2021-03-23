New COVID-19 Test Center Opens at SXM Airport

Appointments or walk-ins made available at the temporary facilities



Since the world began to take precautionary measures against the global pandemic as a consequent to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the team of the award-winning SXM Airport became the initiators in preventable and mitigation processes throughout its core operations on Sint Maarten.

Today, the COVID-19 Task Force of the Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) has launched its first COVID-19 Test Center in a collaborative effort with the local Healthcare Lab. Departing passengers now have the option to be administered an antigen test with only a fifteen (15) minute wait time for test results, before they check-in for a flight. The new temporary testing facility opened on Saturday March 20, 2021 and is stationed within a tent structure with the assigned medical professionals at-hand. The COVID-19 Test Center was erected on the Airport’s external compound and is adjacent to the employee parking area (East of the Terminal Building).

In February 2021, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention Department of Health and Human Services (CDC) and French Governments made a firm stance through its travel requirements, declaring that COVID-19 tests outcomes are now required prior to entry into the associated countries from any foreign country. Each passenger is now required to take a PCR Test and/or an Antigen test to board a flight. The order was implemented to achieve paramount objectives which embraces the preventing of further introduction, transmission and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 and new virus variants.

According to the Management Board of PJIAE N. V. in providing the added testing options they are creating an ease to be able to access the required tests and results for added convenience for the travelers. Equally, they are being optimistic that this the new resting option may positively contribute to an improved passenger growth impact.

The price of the Antigen test is USD 110, and the headquarters is operational from 11:00am through 4:00pm. Interested parties can be tested through appointments or walk-ins at the facilities. For detailed information about the new COVID-19 Test Center please contact the Passenger Experience Department (PED) of the Princess Juliana International Airport at 1-721-546-7777. Moreover, online users may visit the website at www.sxmairport.com and click the COVID-19 tab for all associated updates and flight information.