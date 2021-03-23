Man arrested for sexual assault

The Police’s Department of Juvenile and Morals arrested suspect with initial R.C.R. on Monday, March 15, 2021, in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

The assault took place when the victim was 12-years-old and living on Curacao. The case is under investigated by the Curacao Police Department.

KPSM learned that the suspect had recently traveled to Sint Maarten and with consent of the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, the suspect was arrested on March 15. The suspect was questioned and is incarcerated pending further investigation in the ongoing case.