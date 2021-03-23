3 confirmed COVID-19 cases

As of March 22nd, there were three (3) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however two (2) person has recovered; bringing the total active cases to nineteen (19). The total number of confirmed cases is now two thousand one hundred four (2104).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring eighteen (18) people in home isolation. One (1) patient remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at twenty seven (27).

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to two thousand and fifty eight (2058). Thirty five (35) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2596 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 22, 989 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges everyone to continue and follow the mandatory regulations implemented. Collectively we can achieve our goal of zero active cases.