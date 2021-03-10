VMT corrects Social Media message about open walk-ins at vaccination locations

On Tuesday, March 9th, the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) took notice of a message circulating on social media, stating that both the Collective Prevention Service (CPS) and the Belair Community Center provide the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who wants it. This message is not correct and does not originate from the VMT, CPS, or the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA).

The VMT wants to remind everyone that it will update the public about the vaccination rollout campaign via official channels, and therefore please be cautious and check the source before you forward information to others.

The rollout plan is based on priority risk groups, so that people for whom the COVID-19 virus creates the highest health risk, will be prioritized and vaccinated first. At this current stage of the vaccine rollout plan, the first three priority risk groups are being vaccinated.

These are cluster 1, healthcare workers with direct client contact with persons; Cluster 2, 60 years or older, and Cluster 3, persons aged 18-59 with the following underlying health conditions: diabetes, lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, lung cancer, heart conditions such as angina, rhythm problems or a history of a heart attack, kidney problems, disorders that affect your immune system, being morbidly overweight (a Body Mass Index of over 40) or having a neurological disorder (such as Parkinson’s or ALS) with breathing difficulties.

Only persons who fall inside these priority risk groups will receive an invitation after they have registered. Persons who fall outside of the priority risk groups mentioned above can still register but will only be invited for their appointment once it is their turn.

Persons who walk in without an appointment can register on the spot, with the assistance of the vaccination administrative staff. Once registered, they can receive a vaccine only if the daily supply allows it, however, this person will have to show a St. Maarten ID or driver’s license, and be able to provide undisputed proof that they belong to the eligible priority risk groups that are now being vaccinated.

To make the process run smoothly, the VMT strongly encourages people to register for the vaccine, instead of walking in without an appointment. There is no guarantee that there will be a vaccine available for you, so the trip might be in vain. Secondly, having too many walk-ins makes the daily planning and defrosting of the vaccines very complicated which can lead to spillage. Lastly, the supply from the Netherlands is linked to the number of registrations, so if people do not register and that number stays low, the next batch might not arrive according to the schedule.

Registration can be done via the online registration form which is available in Spanish and Creole and can be found via this link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb.

Both Cole Bay & Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesks are currently equipped to provide information and help with registration for the vaccine. Do not forget to check the opening hours and bring a form of identification. Lastly, the paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, Doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that may need assistance with registration, transportation, or emotional support, please do your part. If you need help with the registration process, your appointment, or wish for more information about the vaccination campaign, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

Sint Maarten, protected together.