Statia soon receives second batch of vaccines.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports in the Netherlands will send an additional amount of 1200 Moderna vaccines to Statia on the 19th of March 2021. This means that 600 additional persons can get vaccinated. The second batch will be used when the first batch is completely used.

The Public Health Department continues its vaccination program this week. This will be done at the Hospitainer.

High risk persons

Results from internal analyses show that the elderly group in the Statia community and also persons with chronic health conditions were underrepresented during the first round of vaccination. This is a point of concern as this means that many senior citizens and persons with chronic conditions still need to receive the vaccine. People with diabetes, obesity, heart disease, etc. or persons with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of more serious illness if they are infected with the COVID-19 virus. It can also result to death. The Public Health Department will therefor continue to reach out to these persons and advise them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Second batch

Everyone else who is not vaccinated yet, is also requested to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. After the completion of the first batch of 800 Moderna vaccines, the second batch of 1200 vaccines will be used (for 600 persons).

The second round of the first vaccination program will be at the Sports hall again. This will start on the 22nd of March 2021. In this week persons that were already vaccinated with the first doses in February, will be vaccinated with the second doses.

30% vaccinated.

Almost 30% of the adult population (692 Statia residents) took the first dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. Vaccination started on February 22nd, 2021 at the Sports Hall.

At this moment 113 persons are still registered to be vaccinated.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccination, the Public Health Department can be called at +599 3182981 or you can send an e-mail to vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com. These contact details can also be used for asking questions and sharing concerns.