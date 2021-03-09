Police is looking for assistance in an armed robbery that took place in Maho.

The Police Patrols were directed, by the central dispatch, to a jewelry store on the Maho strip on Monday, March 8th 2021, around 02.00 pm for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered on the scene, three (3) men dressed in dark clothing and brandishing firearms entered the store and robbed the store at gunpoint. They took away jewelry and the cash register.

After robbing the establishment of an unknown amount of jewelry and cash, the suspects stepped onto some waiting scooters that were parked outside the store. They fled the scene in the direction of Mullet Bay. A search was done by the patrols in the area of Mullet Bay for the suspects but without the desired result.

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information from persons, who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation, to share this information with the investigating detectives.

The detectives can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext. 203 / 204 / 205, the anonymous tip line # 9300, or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website https://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7.