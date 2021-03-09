Ministry VSA starts next vaccination cluster age group 18-59 with underlying conditions

The Vaccination Management Team (VMT), has decided in consultation with the Netherlands to continue with the next priority risk group. The first group consisted of healthcare workers with direct client contact, and the second group of all persons 60 years or older.

Within these groups over 2000 people have received the first dose already and will return for their second dose as of next week.

The earlier start with priority group 3 is good news because it will allow the Ministry of Publication Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA)/VMT to scale up the vaccination progress. And time is precious since the aim is to complete the vaccination campaign before the start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

As the term ”underlying health conditions” is quite vague, you can compare it with the eligibility to receive the yearly flu vaccine. Eligible are persons with the following conditions: diabetes, lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, lung cancer, heart conditions such as angina, rhythm problems or a history of a heart attack, kidney problems, disorders that affect your immune system, being morbidly overweight (a Body Mass Index of over 40) or having a neurological disorder (such as Parkinson’s or ALS) with breathing difficulties.

People who have these underlying conditions, are at higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine provides protection against this and is thus especially important for the people within this priority risk group. Those who registered with these underlying health conditions can now expect an invitation. When you do receive the confirmation, don’t forget to confirm your appointment by clicking the link that is included in the invitation email.

Ministry VSA/VMT encourages everyone to register for the vaccine, even if the priority risk group that you fall under is not yet being invited for the vaccine. As the registration numbers increase, the sooner the vaccine can be offered who registered. If you have a friend, parent, neighbor, or relative that might be struggling, please offer to help with registering, transportation, comfort, or providing information. If you need help or information, you can also call CPS at 914 or email: vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

The online registration form is currently available in Spanish and Creole and can be found via this link: https://forms.sintmaartengov.org/form.aspx?v=OGtn05kNmb

The paper-based “COVID Vaccine Registration Form” can be picked up at several locations, including Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at the Vineyard Office Park Building in Philipsburg, the Division of Labor Affairs at the Simpson Bay Public Service Center in Simpson Bay, Doctors’ offices, the Government Administration Building, and select pharmacies.

St. Maarten protected together.

