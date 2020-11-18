Police patrols were kept busy over the weekend

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) made several arrest over the weekend for various infractions, which included theft, and ill-treatment.

On Friday, November 13th 2020, the police were called by the Sint Maarten Medical Center for the 2 year old who had been admitted as he had ingested an unknown amount of narcotics. After a short investigation and with the intervention of the public prosecutor it was decided to arrest the mother for child neglect. The suspect with initials C.D.C was arrested on Saturday, November 14th 2020 at approximately 1:00 pm, at her home in the Dutch quarter area. She was brought to the station where she is being held for questioning.

The police patrol were directed to St. Johns on Saturday afternoon, November 14th 2020 around 5:00 pm for a rental dispute between two parties. During the mediation between the tenant and the landlords, the tenant assaulted the landlord in the presence of the police. The tenant with the initials E.A was immediately arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning. This investigation is still ongoing.

Later that evening on Saturday November 14th 2020, around 6:00 pm the Central Dispatch directed the patrols to a hardware store in Cole-Bay area for a fight. A customer attempted to enter the hard store after closing time, against the wishes of the security and management. There was an argument at the entrance of the business that resulted in altercation between the security and the customer. The security and the owners of the company filed an official complaint against the man with the V.P initials who was still at the scene. The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the Philipsburg police station where he was being held for questioning

While patrolling in the Cul-De-Sac area, on the same Saturday night, around 11:50 pm, the officers spotted a scooter with two persons, driving on the L.B. Scott Road and ordered the driver to stop. While doing a quick inspection on the scooter the officers noticed that the driver was using a screwdriver as the starting mechanism. During a closer inspection it was revealed that scooter had been stolen. The driver of the scooter rider and the passenger with the initials M.T H and E.J, couldn’t give a good account of where they got the scooter and were taken into custody by the patrol. After being arrested, both suspects was transported to the Philipsburg police station where they are being held for questioning