Minister of VSA presented with Sint Maarten 2020 Labor Market Needs Assessment Survey Report

On Monday November 16th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richard Panneflek and President and Research coordinator of Sint Maarten Institute for Public Policy Studies (SIPPS), Mr. Julio R. Romney met to discuss SIPPS findings of our recent Labor Market needs.

Sint Maarten Institute for Public Policy Studies is a non-profit charitable foundation, with the primary objective of formulating advanced educational and public policy research. SIPPS conducted a comprehensive survey research study regarding Sint Maarten’s present and future labor market needs. The meeting revealed the findings of the study, which included the direct relationship between the labor market, present and future needs, and social development.

Minister Panneflek applauds Mr. Romney for reaching out to the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor with the findings from SIPPS, and looks forward to collaborating in the near future.