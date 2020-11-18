Justice Committee of Parliament to meet about the proposed Criminal Procedure Code and concerns with this draft legislation

The Justice Committee of Parliament will meet on November 18, 2020. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 hrs.

The agenda point is:

Analysis of the proposed Criminal Procedure Code and concerns with this draft legislation

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten