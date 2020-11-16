Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (CVSA) to meet with representatives of the Mental Health Foundation

The Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will meet on November 16, 2020. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. Representatives of the Mental Health Foundation will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Mental healthcare on St. Maarten (IS/100/2020-2021 dated October 19, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten