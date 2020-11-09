Sailboat, suspected of human trafficking

A multi-disciplinary team consisting of Immigration, customs, police (KPSM) coastguard and Department of Maritime and Shipping, carried out a joint inspection on a sailboat that had entered the island on in the evening of November 4th 2020.

This control was carried out on information received from several sources that, captain of the boat would be smuggling illegal immigrants into Sint Maarten. The control that was carried out at the harbor in Point Blanche on the sailing vessel, took several hours. It later turned out that nothing illegal or illicit was encountered on board the vessel. This investigation is still ongoing.