Monitoring committee meeting held between the Government of St. Maarten and French counterparts

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, a monitoring committee meeting was held between the governments of Dutch- and French St. Martin and the office of the Préfet of Saint Barths and Saint Martin. Present and giving opening remarks during the meeting were Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, President of the Collectivité of Saint Martin Daniel Gibbs, Secretary-General of the Prefecture Mikaël Dore, representatives of the European Commission as well as technical representatives of both governments. The aim of this monitoring committee meeting was to discuss the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and a ‘Cooperation Platform’ between St. Maarten and St. Martin.

Technical assistance via the St. Maarten’s European Development Fund (EDF) has begun on research into possibilities with regards to management structure for the WWTP as well as cooperation between both sides. Both governments have seen it important for more cooperation in a structural and aligned manner on a technical level. As such, technical assistance has also begun for the establishment of a ‘Cooperation Platform’ between the two governments. “I am pleased with the efforts between Saint Martin and St. Maarten in tackling mutual challenges in unison that could catapult the overall development of the island ensuring that St. Maarten continues to achieve mutual goals that benefits our people,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs during the high-level meeting.