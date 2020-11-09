Alpha team made another arrest for Drugs smuggling

The Alpha team have been kept busy with the ongoing investigation into drug smuggling that have taken place earlier this year. On Tuesday November 3rd 2020, the team arrested a man with the initials E.A.B. (59) for his involvement in drugs transport. Before being transported to the police station a house searches were conducted at the residence of the suspect.

During the search, several items relating to the investigation were encountered and confiscated. The suspect remains in custody, pending further investigation. This investigation into drugs smuggling via the airport and harbor is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.