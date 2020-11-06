Minister Panneflek: Condolences to the family of retired Civil Servant Vivienne Monsanto.

It is with profound sadness that the Honorable Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek and the Ministry, offer their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family of Vivienne Monsanto.



Vivienne, affectionately known as Viv or Mama was a long serving Civil Servant. Employed since October 1, 1978, she worked as a Registration Officer in the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services for 42 years.



Viv, as we will remember her, was hardworking and dedicated to her job. She always worked in the best interest of the client and the organization. Her passing has left a deep sadness amongst us all.



“Although it is difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow”.