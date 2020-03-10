Police arrest two suspected armed robbers

The dispatch center received several calls concerning an armed robbery that took place in Marian Estate on early Saturday morning around 09.30 am.

On the scene the police patrol learned that, four men all brandishing firearms arrived at the address in Marian Estate in two vehicles. They stormed into a house and demanded cash from the female resident while threatening her with their firearms . After robbing the victim of cash, the suspects fled the scene in the towards Cole-bay.

While the police patrol was busy searching the area for the suspects, the dispatch center received information about the cars the suspect were driving and this information was given thru to the police patrols.

Around 12.30 pm the police patrol spotted one of the vehicles that was involved in the robbery in the Dutch Quarter area. The suspects were requested to stop but tried to evade the police who were attempting to apprehend them .

With assistance from other officers different departments , the police was successful in arresting the two suspects who were in the vehicle.

Two firearms were later found during a search that the police carried out on the vehicle the two suspected robbers were driving . The weapons were confiscated for further investigation. The two male suspects with the initials L.L.W and A.E.L were brought to the Philipsburg police station were they are being held for questioning .

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case is asking anyone who has further information into this case to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 . You can also visit the police website at www.policesx.sx or leave a message via our face book page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)