Man stabbed on the Billy Folly road.

The police dispatch received several calls on Sunday evening around 11.00 pm , concerning a stabbing that took place close to the entrance of the Billy Folly road.

When the patrol and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene, they encountered the victim with the initials O.A.R who had received a several stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The victim who is a manager of one of the nearby restaurant ,was assaulted on the parking lot, by an unknown assailant was stabbed multiple times and was bleeding profusely.

He was treated by the ambulance personnel on the scene by the paramedics and was rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center where he was immediately operated on. The victim who is in critical condition could not gave a statement to the detectives of what had taken place.

The patrol approached several persons who were on the scene gathering information on exactly what had taken place.

According to the information received, that the suspect who was dressed in red shirt and dark colored pants approached the victim stabbed the victim several times severely injuring the victim.

After ill-treating the victim with the knife, the suspect fled scene in the direction of Kimsha beach. The patrol carried out an intensive search in the area Simpsonbay to find and arrest the suspect, but he was not found.

During the search for the suspect the police personnel found and confiscated several items in the area that probably belonged to the suspect.

The reason why the suspect had ill-treated the victim if for the police so far not clear. This investigation is ongoing.