Inspectorate VSA info session with Coast Guard on COVID-19

The Inspectorate VSA held an informational session with the Coast Guard of St. Maarten concerning the out-break of the Novel Corona Virus on March 9th 2020. The Inspector General Dr. Earl Best who gave the presentation and updated the Coast Guard team about the Novel Corona Virus, Dr. Best informed the Coast Guard team members of what is a suspected case, the global economic impact, the self- containment procedures according to the WHO. What to do in case the Coast Guard encounter at sea a person who has a suspected case of the Corona Virus. What is quarantine and how to quarantine a person at their home? Dr. Best explained what preventative measures are currently in place and how to effectively use Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s).



The Coast Guard team asked many questions about how to safely dispose of products used by a person who is a suspected/confirmed case of the Novel Corona Virus, and how to quarantine a person at their home. Dr. Best answered all of these questions.

The coast guard team was very satisfied with the presentation.