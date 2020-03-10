Arrests made at the airport over the weekend

The Immigration and Alpha team were kept busy over the weekend with different arrest on the airport for passengers arriving on Sint Maarten with fake documents

On Saturday, March 07, three men were arrests by immigration and Alpha Team

The man with initials M.J.D. who came to with the flight from the Dom Rep was arrested at 3.00 pm with a falsified passport from Antigua and Bermuda.

Later that same day the team also arrested two men with initials C.C.D. and M.S. who came to Sint Maarten with the with the flight from Haiti 14.40 pm for being in possession of falsified Canadian documents.

On Sunday 08 March about 4:45 pm the team again arrest a man with initials J.W.F. who arrived in Sint Maarten on the flight from Haiti. The suspect was in possession of with a falsified Dominican passport.

All four suspects are were transport to the Philipsburg police station were they are being held for questioning.