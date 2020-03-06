Urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about the Financial situation of the airport, the funding for the reconstruction and the resignation of the airport CFO

The House of Parliament will sit in an Urgent Plenary Public session on Friday, March 6, 2020.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Financial situation of the airport and the funding for the reconstruction

2. The resignation of the airport CFO

(IS/605/2019-2020 dated February 24, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP C.T. Emmanuel, MP C.A. Buncamper and MP A.E. Arrindell

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten