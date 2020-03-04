Central Committee meeting of Parliament about National Ordinance establishing annual accounts for Sint Maarten for the financial year 2015 and National Ordinance for the disposal of UTS shares

The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, March 4, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot vaststelling van de jaarrekening van Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2015 (Landsverordening vaststelling jaarrekening 2015) (IS/1226/2018-2019 d.d. 25 juni 2019) (Zittingsjaar 2018-2019-131)

National ordinance establishing the annual accounts for Sint Maarten for the financial year 2015 (National ordinance establishing accounts 2015) (Parliamentary Year 2018-2019-131)

2. Ontwerp van Landsverordening tot wijziging van de Machtigingslandsverordening vervreemding aandelen UTS (IS/487/2019-2020 d.d. 24 januari 2020) (Zittingsjaar 2019-2020-135)

National Ordiance amending the Authorization National Ordinance for the disposal of UTS shares (Parliamentary Year 2019-2020-135)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the Internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.