Continuation Urgent Plenary Public session of Parliament about the status of repairs of the public homes and facilities managed by the SMHDF

The House of Parliament will sit in an Urgent Plenary Public session on February 19, 2020.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on February 5, 2020 will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure and representatives of the SMHDF will be present.

The agenda point is:

Status of repairs of the public homes and facilities managed by the SMHDF and to give an account of the status of affairs of the SMHDF (IS/459/2019-2020 dated January 20, 2020)

(This meeting was requested by MP A.E. Richardson, MP S.L. Duncan and MP R. Brison)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1 www.pearlfmradio.sx, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten