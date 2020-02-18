Social and Health Insurance SZV will be hosting a public auction on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the following:

COMPLETE OFFICE INVENTORY:*

Various glass (conference) tables, various office chairs, HP Printer 3-in-1, Daewoo Microwave, Various Apple iMac 21.5” computers & keyboards, Samsung refrigerator. *There are more goods, too numerous to mention.

The auction will be held at Jobco Warehouse unit #6, Well Road, Cole Bay (across from MNA Auto Parts). The goods will be auctioned “as is where is”, cash or local certified bank check only.

The goods can be viewed and examined 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at Jobco Warehouse unit #6, Well Road, Cole Bay (across from MNA Auto Parts).

“as is where is. ”