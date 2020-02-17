Reminder to register for the Free Breast and Health Screenings set for this Saturday Feb.22

Women ages 18+ across the country are being reminded to register by February 19th for the free breast and health screening taking place on Saturday, February 22nd.

The screening on Saturday will take place from 8:30am to 3:00pm. The deadline to register is three (3) days before the scheduled event, and the screenings will take place at the Vineyard Office Park Building, building #3 in Philipsburg at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA). Those who have not participated in past AUC breast screenings are welcome to participate.

To make an appointment, WhatsApp: 1-317-640-1721 or email iakinsanmi@aucmed.edu

The screenings are taking place with the assistance of the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine.

The health screening will be conducted by AUC medical students. They will be checking your height, weight, vision, blood sugar, blood pressure and total cholesterol while the breast exam will be performed by board-certified AUC physician, Dr. Naira Chobanyan.

AUC is conducting these screenings, with support from the Positive Foundation and Ministry VSA, to help the St. Maarten population understand the risk factors associated with breast abnormalities and breast cancers.

During this free screening opportunity, participants will also be educated and informed on: 1. What are the signs and symptoms of breast cancer? 2. What can be done to decrease the risk? 3. How the risk is evaluated 4. How the risk can be calculated.

The Positive Foundation urges women to take measures to “Feel it, Find it, and Fight it” early on when it’s easiest to treat. The results from this research project may provide a basis for screening guidelines for Sint Maarten, which could lead to earlier detection for all of us on Sint Maarten.