Members of Parliament participate in Orientation week

After the oath taking ceremony on Monday, February 10, 2020 Members of Parliament delved immediately on Tuesday in an Orientation week organized by the secretariat of Parliament.

This Orientation week started with a brief presentation by the Secretary General and the Section Head of Administration and Facility services of Parliament on some practical matters concerning Parliament followed by a training on the role of Parliament in the constitutional framework as well as the competencies and responsibilities of Parliament by Mrs. dr. R. Arduin.

In the afternoon representatives of the Council of Advice gave a presentation on the role of the Council of Advice and enlightened the Members of Parliament on how this body executes its task as the main advisory body to the Government and Parliament where it pertains legislation.

On Wednesday the training resumed after which representatives of the General Audit Chamber gave a presentation on the role of the General Audit Chamber in our parliamentary democracy as well as the relationship between the High Council of State and Parliament.

On Thursday afternoon the 2nd acting Secretary General of Parliament gave a presentation on the Legislative assistance of the Secretariat of Parliament.

The Orientation week continued with the Ombudsman who provided the Members with insight in her role as the protector of the people and the guardian of the Constitution on Thursday afternoon.

All the High Councils of State emphasized in their presentations that their reason for existence is to assist Parliament in its supervisory role over Government.

On Friday morning the Orientation week kicked off with a presentation from the trainer. All Members were presented with a certificate for their participation by Mrs. dr. R. Arduin.

In the afternoon the 2nd acting Secretary General of Parliament gave a presentation on the Kingdom Law procedure which was followed by a presentation by the Social Economic Council (SER) who informed Members of Parliament of their functioning, membership and several rendered advices on social economic matters over the past years.

The goal of this Orientation week was to equip all Members of Parliament but especially the first time Members with the necessary tools in order for them to execute their role as a Parliamentarian during the Parliamentary term 2020-2024 that just commenced on February 10, 2020.