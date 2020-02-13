The General Audit Chamber submits their annual report 2019

The General Audit Chamber published its annual report for the year 2019 today. By law, the General Audit Chamber must present a report of its activities about the preceding year to both the Governor and Parliament prior to July 1st.

The General Audit Chamber is an independent High Council of State and is responsible for examining the effectiveness and legal compliance of the revenue and expenditure of Government.

The annual report includes a review of the audits conducted and provides a description of the General Audit Chamber’s operations. It gives account for the use of its budget of fiscal year 2019.

During fiscal year 2019, the General Audit Chamber published several audit reports, such as on the investment process of the General Pension Fund (APS), the Financial Statements 2016 of the Country, the APS’ 2017 and 2018 Financial Statements, and on the efficient collection of Government claims.

The General Audit Chamber set out to increase public outreach via social media. Topics included a series of animations on pension and on the role of the General Audit Chamber. In 2019, a digital calendar on the country’s budget cycle was added to their website, as well as a glossary where audit terminology is explained.

The 2019 Annual Report is exclusively available in digital form with links to the audit reports, animations, Facebook page and the website.

The Annual Report 2019 is published in both English and Dutch and is available on the website of the General Audit Chamber (www.arsxm.org).

