Consultation Cft and SER ‘Prevention of uncontrollable deficits necessary’

– On February, 12, 2020, a meeting was held between the Financial Supervisory Board (Cft) of Curaçao and Sint Maarten and the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao. Present were the members of the Cft and the members of the SER, both accompanied by their Secretariats.

The topics discussed included Curaçao’s financial situation: the economy that has been stagnating for 25 years and the economic contraction of the last five years, the continuing budget deficits and the increasing debt burden, the risks to the 2020 budget, and the projected longer-term deficits with regard to health care costs and the social security system.

Opportunities to turn the tide were also put forward. To prevent deficits from becoming unmanageable, both bodies see challenges in terms of the necessary sustainability of the social security system; in terms of tax system reforms; and in terms of clear legislation (and its enforcement) on a healthy business environment.

The need for cooperation and consensus between the social partners and the government was emphasized, as well as the need to create a broad social base. In addition, the role of and advice by the SER was discussed, as well as the extent to which the government takes into account the advice of the various advisory bodies.

The Cft concluded with the words that the importance of the SER is great and that the consultations will be continued periodically.