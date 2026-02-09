Police and Court of Justice Collaborate on Retrieval of Confiscated Vehicles



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), in collaboration with the Court of Justice,

is currently executing a joint project aimed at addressing a large number of

vehicles that have been confiscated by police over the past several years.

These vehicles were seized in connection with criminal investigations, including

cases where the vehicles were reported stolen or used in the commission of

criminal activities. Following the completion of the necessary investigative and legal

procedures, the rightful owners of these vehicles were formally requested to

retrieve their property. To date, many of these vehicles remain unclaimed.

The confiscated vehicles are currently stored at the rear of the Government

Administration Building on the Soualiga Road. KPSM has made multiple attempts to

contact the registered owners through various available means; however, these

efforts have largely been unsuccessful.

In an effort to resolve this matter, KPSM, with the support staff of the Court of

Justice, has developed a coordinated plan to once again reach out to the owners of

these vehicles and provide them with a final opportunity to reclaim their property.

Owners of confiscated vehicles are urged to contact Ms. Joyce Daniel, support staff

of the Court of Justice, to make the necessary arrangements for retrieval. Contact

information for Ms. Daniel is attached to this release.

Please be advised that vehicles that are not retrieved within the stipulated time-

frame will be considered abandoned and will be disposed of in accordance with

applicable laws and regulations.

KPSM encourages all concerned owners to act promptly to avoid permanent loss of

their vehicles.