Liberty Caribbean: ‘Translate Connectivity into Prosperity’

CEO Inge Smidts delivers Feature Address at CANTO Connect 2026 and 42 nd AGM

Port of Spain, TRININDAD & TOBAGO

Leading telecommunications provider Liberty Caribbean, the operators of Flow, Liberty Business and BTC, has issued a compelling call to regional leaders, regulators and industry partners to translate connectivity

into tangible, measurable prosperity for the Caribbean.

Delivering the feature address at CANTO Connect 2026, CEO Inge Smidts set out a clear,

actionable agenda for how the region can convert its hard-won digital infrastructure into

jobs, services and scalable Caribbean innovation.

“Connectivity is now our foundation, so the question before us is simple and urgent: with

that foundation in place, what are we going to build,” she said.

CANTO is the leading regional body that brings together telecommunications operators, ICT

providers, regulators, governments, and industry partners to support the development of the

Caribbean’s digital and communications landscape.

Speaking under the conference theme, ‘Elevate the Caribbean — From Connectivity to

Global Competitiveness’, Smidts focused on three interconnected priorities: anchoring

technology in Caribbean identity, designing intelligent and resilient networks around people,

and accelerating the transformation of telcos into technology platforms that create

homegrown opportunity.

“When we marry Caribbean creativity with dependable connectivity and smart policy, we

unlock jobs, services and businesses that compete on the world stage. Liberty Caribbean is

committed to leading that work by investing in the people, partnerships and platforms that

turn connection into measurable prosperity for our islands,” she said.

Smidts called for strengthened partnership models that go beyond financing to include co-

regulation, regulatory sandboxes and shared governance.

“Public-private partnership is the engine that will accelerate progress. Governments provide

vision and legitimacy; industry brings scale and technical capability; universities and civil

society bring scrutiny and social purpose. When incentives align, impact follows,” she said.

Liberty Caribbean reiterated its readiness to lead and convene. The company offered to

connect investors with developers, match government programmes to cloud and edge

infrastructure, and scale apprenticeship and talent pipelines so Caribbean entrepreneurs

and technologists can build and export regional solutions.

“Invest in platforms and invest in people. Design policy to enable bold experimentation.

Build governance that shares responsibility and protects citizens. Together, let us ensure

the next wave of Caribbean success is driven by homegrown ideas, led by Caribbean

people, and scaled to the world,” she said.

Smidts highlighted Liberty Caribbean’s practical work in the region, including the JUMP

inclusion programme that combines subsidised access, devices, training and an

entrepreneurial track to help households and microentrepreneurs learn, trade and scale.

She emphasised that intelligent connectivity must be designed for real local needs and must

be engineered for the realities of a disaster-prone region.

“At the same time, we design our networks for the realities our communities face. Intelligent

connectivity must serve real local needs, and in a region like ours, it must also be resilient

by design, so people, businesses and essential services stay connected when it matters

most,” she said.

“We build in the heart of a hurricane zone, active fault lines, and volcanoes. When disaster

strikes, connectivity is not optional, it is lifesaving. Our regional emergency work shows that

when the industry players partner with satellite providers and governments, we can restore

life-critical communications in hours rather than days.”

Addressing developments in Trinidad and Tobago, Smidts noted the momentum driven by

public policy and investment, including the Blueprint Revitalisation Plan, high-profile investor

engagement and a successful US$1 billion bond roadshow.

She highlighted national digital initiatives that demonstrate the country’s ambition such as

the ANANSI national digital assistant, partnerships with UNESCO and UNDP on a National

AI assessment, collaborative work with OpenAI to explore education and public service

transformation, and the Developers’ Hub (D’Hub) which enables SMEs and developers to

co-create government digital services.