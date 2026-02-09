KPSM Strengthens Youth Engagement Through School Visits



As part of its ongoing efforts to engage positively with the youth of Sint Maarten, the Police

Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has visited several schools over the past few weeks to

connect with students and promote awareness and education.

In this context, officers from the Traffic Department of KPSM visited the Sister

Magda Primary School on January 28, During this visit, officers shared

important information on traffic rules, general road safety, and helped prepare

students for their upcoming traffic examinations.

KPSM believes that early education and positive interaction are key to building

responsible road users and strengthening trust between the police and the community.

KPSM takes this opportunity to thank the management of Sister Magda Primary School, as

well as the officers who took part in these meaningful engagements with the youth.