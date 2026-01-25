Minister Brug appoints Interim Inspector General



The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor hereby informs the public that

an Interim Inspector General has been appointed, effective February 2, 2026, for a period of two

(2) years.

After several years during which the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social Development and

Labor (IVSA) operated without a permanent Inspector General, this appointment represents a

significant and long-awaited step toward restoring effective oversight and enforcement. Minister

Brug expresses his satisfaction that this longstanding matter has now been resolved and that

continuity and leadership have been secured within this critical supervisory institution.

The Minister wishes to expressly commend the staff of the Inspectorate of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor for their resilience and professionalism in holding down the

fort throughout this prolonged period without an Inspector General. Despite limited leadership

capacity, the Inspectorate continued to carry out its mandate to the best of its ability,

demonstrating a strong sense of duty and commitment to the public interest.

Minister Brug also extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Daphne Illis who served on a temporary

basis as Acting Inspector General. In addition, special thanks are extended to Ms. Fenna Arnell

and the entire Department of Public Health, whose dedication and perseverance were

instrumental in ensuring that, despite numerous challenges, the Inspectorate is once again under

formal leadership.

It is important to note that the prolonged vacancy was largely the result of structural constraints

embedded in outdated legislation. Under current law, the Inspector General must be a qualified

medical doctor or pharmacist. When combined with the salary framework applicable to the

position, this requirement significantly limited the pool of eligible candidates, as no locally

practicing medical professional was able to relinquish their existing function to assume the role.

These circumstances further underscore the need for legislative modernization, which remains a

priority of this administration.

The appointed Interim Inspector General, Dr. Alcala, was born and raised in Curaçao and studied

Medicine at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. He brings extensive professional

experience within the Caribbean region and has previously served as Interim Inspector General,

equipping him with the expertise and contextual understanding required to lead during a period

of reform.

In his capacity as Interim Inspector General, Dr. Alcala will provide strategic leadership and

independent oversight to IVSA. His appointment forms part of a broader reform agenda focused

on strengthening governance, enhancing supervisory capacity, and ensuring that laws and

standards protecting workers, patients, and vulnerable populations are consistently and

effectively upheld.

Dr. Alcala will work in close collaboration with the project team that commenced its activities

in November 2025 under the Temporary Work Organization–funded IVSA Reform Project. This

project is aimed at assessing and improving the organization, execution, and effectiveness of the

Inspectorate’s statutory mandate, while laying the foundation for a modern, professional, and

independent supervisory authority.

Minister Brug reaffirms his commitment to moving beyond temporary measures toward

sustainable institutional strengthening. The appointment of an Interim Inspector General is a

responsible and necessary step to ensure stability, continuity, and progress while reforms are

being implemented.