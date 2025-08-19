Cabinet seeks input on draft bill with tax changes for the Caribbean Netherlands



From Saturday 16 August 2025, it is possible to respond to a draft bill containing

sixteen tax changes for the islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, together

forming the Caribbean Netherlands. In developing this draft bill, the Cabinet

wishes to involve interested parties. They may share their views so that their

input can be taken into account in further shaping the plans.

This year, the technical tax amendments for the islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius

and Saba will be bundled in the Fiscale verzamelwet BES eilanden 2027 (2027

BES Islands Tax Miscellaneous Provisions Bill). Among other things, the draft bill

includes a change to payroll tax. This will allow certain cars made available to

employees to be included in the final levy for the employer. In addition, it contains

an adjustment to the general expenditure tax (ABB), meaning that parent and

subsidiary companies that are financially, organizationally and economically so

interconnected that they form a single entity will no longer have to charge this tax

to one another.

In addition to the technical tax changes, the bill also contains an expansion of the

tax powers of the collector. For example, it will become possible to serve a writ of

execution by post in addition to regular service, and a driver of a motor vehicle

may be required to stop the vehicle so that the writ can be enforced.

Internet consultation

The Cabinet attaches great importance to input from stakeholders and other

interested parties on this draft bill, so that it can be taken into account when

developing the plans. For this reason, an internet consultation was started,

Saturday 16 August, and will run until Monday 15 September. Stakeholders and

other interested parties can respond via Overheid.nl | Consultatie Fiscale

verzamelwet BES eilanden 2027.