Yolande Headley appointed as Flow’s General Manager, Dutch East Caribbean

First female to lead the company’s operations in Sint Maarten/Saint Martin, Saba, and

Statia.

Liberty Caribbean, the operators of Flow, Liberty Business and BTC, is pleased to announce the appointment of Yolande Headley as General Manager for its Dutch East Caribbean operations, with full responsibility for Sint Maarten/Saint Martin, Saba, and Statia.

Headley’s promotion, which took effect April 1, 2025, marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to lead Flow’s business in the Dutch East Caribbean.

A Barbadian national with over 34 years of telecommunications expertise, Headley brings a

distinguished career to her new role. She has excelled across multiple disciplines – customer

experience, finance, retail sales, and operational excellence – shaping industry leading standards throughout her tenure at Liberty Caribbean.

Most recently, as Interim Director of Business Development for the Dutch East Caribbean, she

demonstrated exceptional leadership, closing functional gaps across markets and consistently

achieving revenue objectives.

“Yolande has earned this appointment through her relentless drive for innovation and her

unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Susanna O’Sullivan, Vice President, North

Caribbean, Liberty Caribbean, the operators of Flow, Liberty Business and BTC in The Bahamas.

“Her visionary approach to customer experience and her proven ability to empower teams will

be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our presence and service delivery in the Dutch East

Caribbean.”

Headley’s track record of pioneering solutions – most notably designing and deploying the

company’s retail operations and end to end sales frameworks – underscores her reputation as a

born innovator.

“I am honoured to lead our Dutch East Caribbean operations at such a pivotal time. My focus

will be on nurturing talent, driving sustainable growth, and ensuring our teams have the tools

and support they need to excel. Together, we will elevate the customer experience and build on

Liberty Caribbean’s legacy of connectivity and service excellence,” said Headley.