Rotary Sunset Continues Signature Project with Donation of 50 MaternityGift Baskets



The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset proudly continued one of its signature community service projects by donating 50 maternity gift baskets to the maternity ward of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. An additional 50 baskets are scheduled to be handed over to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital later in August, expanding the project’s impact across the island.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, this initiative remains a cherished tradition of Rotary

Sunset, supporting new mothers and their babies at both SMMC and Louis-Constant Fleming

Hospital. The project aligns with Rotary’s global mission to support maternal and child health,

one of the seven core areas of Rotary International’s focus, by providing essential care items to

families, especially those in vulnerable situations.

Each maternity basket was carefully packed with items such as baby onesies, diapers, wipes,

pacifiers, baby lotions and bath products, breast pads, sanitary items, bibs, receiving blankets,

and more, thoughtfully selected in consultation with hospital staff.

“As one of our club’s first and most impactful signature projects, this initiative reflects the heart

of Rotary: community, compassion, and continuity,” said Club President Alex Pierre. “We are

proud to stand with the mothers of our island by supporting them at such a pivotal moment in

their lives. This is the kind of service that strengthens the fabric of our society.”

Speaking on behalf of the maternity ward, Nurse Carty shared her appreciation:

“The ward is very appreciative of Rotary Sunset’s committed support over the years, through the

many donations of maternity baskets, the fetal monitor, and the Billy blanket. These

contributions are vital in supporting vulnerable mothers during such an important stage of life.

Each year, the baskets are getting bigger, better, and more impactful, and they truly make a

difference for the families we serve.”

The project’s continued success is made possible through the generosity of local sponsors.

Nectar donated 100 units of its Baby Bug Mosquito Repellent, DIVICO in partnership with

Huggies sponsored 100 cases of baby wipes, and Nagico contributed 100 bottles of Johnson &

Johnson Baby Wash, ensuring comfort and care for the island’s newest residents.

“This project is about more than just the items in the basket. It’s about sending a message of care

and encouragement to mothers who need it most,” said Service Projects Chair Jamila Boirard.

“We hope this gesture brings a little comfort, joy, and support to every new mother we reach.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset extends sincere thanks to all sponsors, partners, and

supporters who have made this year’s donation possible, as well as to the management and staff

of St. Maarten Medical Center for their continued collaboration.

Helping hands, touching hearts, and changing lives, this is the legacy Rotary Sunset aims to

uphold through each act of service, now and for years to come.

For more information on the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and its community initiatives, visit

facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset or email rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com. The club meets on the

second and fourth Monday of every month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities

in Cole Bay at 7:30 PM.