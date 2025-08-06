Six islands, one story: young people on the slavery past

WILLEMSTAD – On Saturday, August 16, a special commemoration event is scheduled in Otrobanda. Young people from six Caribbean islands share in a documentary how the slavery past affects their lives.

The event Courage Today – Our Youth Speaks Out runs from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Elia Isenia conference room at Kurá Hulanda.

The Slavery Past Commemoration Committee is organizing the event together with the Kaya Kaya Foundation. Producer Roland Colastica created a documentary in which young people from Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten, Saba, and Sint-Eustatius share their experiences about how slavery continues to impact their lives.

Discussion and artwork

After the film, young people, policymakers, artists, and educators will discuss the themes from the documentary.

The program concludes with a walk to a new mural. The artwork is called Tula den kada un di nos (Tula in each of us) and honors freedom fighter Tula and other heroes of the resistance against slavery.

The organizers aim to amplify young voices through this event and collectively reflect on the past, present, and future.