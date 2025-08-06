Ministry of Justice Explores Innovative EU-Funded Rehabilitation Opportunities



The Ministry of Justice continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to building a more fair, effective, and humane justice system. As part of that mission, Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling recently convened a strategic meeting with key stakeholders to explore new opportunities for inmate rehabilitation and reintegration.

The meeting brought together the management team of the Point Blanche Prison, the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), the UNODC focal point within the Ministry, and leadership from Tur Cos Ta Posibel (TCTP), an Aruba-based organization operating European Union-funded prison programs with proven results in rehabilitation and reintegration.

Recognizing the ongoing financial constraints and infrastructural challenges within the current prison system, Minister Tackling has remained focused on identifying alternative funding sources and strategic partnerships that can strengthen outcomes without increasing the burden on the national budget.

Tur Cos Ta Posibel successfully runs rehabilitation programs in Aruba’s prison system focusing on transformation through creative arts, social enterprise, and post release international volunteer opportunities for inmates ages 18 through 30. These initiatives are fully funded by the European Solidarity Corps and come at no cost to the local government. Inmates are enrolled in these programs alongside EU volunteers and are treated as any other volunteer, receiving €7 per day in pocket money and participating in activities that range from mural painting and music production to jewelry making and conditional international volunteer placements upon release.

To facilitate the adaptation of such programs in Sint Maarten, the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) has been identified as a key local partner. SMDF currently holds the required EU Quality Label for hosting and is pursuing the additional accreditation needed to host EU volunteers to facilitate these programs. This partnership ensures that the Ministry can tap into existing European resources and expertise, while building capacity on the ground.

TCTP Director, Claire, will be supporting the Ministry and its partners by sharing access to her trusted EU support and volunteer network, along with guidance on implementation, screening, and program development. This level of collaboration significantly reduces entry barriers and gives Sint Maarten a head start in creating a more structured, scalable rehabilitation and reintegration framework.

This collaboration does not replace ongoing efforts. Rather, it complements the Ministry’s partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which will introduce structured rehabilitation programming that aligns with international standards. The goal is to combine key elements of the EU-funded TCTP model with the structured frameworks and best practices provided by UNODC. By bringing both approaches together, the Ministry is laying the groundwork for a system that is resilient, forward-looking, and rehabilitative by design.

Despite ongoing challenges and budgetary limitations, the Ministry remains focused on solutions that bring real, lasting change to the justice system. This collaboration is a reflection of that commitment.