BTP warns businesses in Sint Maarten to be cautious of rising Ransomware threats



Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP) is issuing an urgent warning to all businesses and organizations in Sint Maarten to be increasingly vigilant about the growing threat of ransomware attacks across the Caribbean region.

Ransomware, a form of malicious software that locks users out of their systems or data until

a ransom is paid, is rapidly becoming the preferred tool of organized cybercriminals targeting

sectors with limited cybersecurity infrastructure. Recent reports have highlighted a surge in

such attacks across the Caribbean, affecting industries including hospitality, finance, and

public institutions.

One notable case occurred in Curaçao, where the Tax Office was severely affected,

disrupting services and raising concerns about data breaches and operational downtime.

This incident underscores the vulnerability of even critical government systems in the region.

“Ransomware continues to be one of the most pressing and disruptive cybersecurity threats

facing our region,” said Mrs. Judianne Labega-Hoeve, Interim Director of the Bureau

Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten (BTP). “Given the increasing sophistication of

these attacks and the significant operational and financial risks involved, it is imperative that

businesses in Sint Maarten adopt a proactive and strategic approach to cybersecurity.

Strengthening cyber defenses is no longer optional—it is essential to ensure business

continuity and safeguard critical data and systems.”

BTP strongly urges all organizations in Sint Maarten to adopt the following cybersecurity

best practices:

Regularly back up your data and store backups offline. Keep all software and systems updated with the latest security patches. Use strong, unique passwords and enable multi-factor authentication (MFA). Train employees to recognize phishing emails and suspicious links. Limit access to sensitive data and systems to only essential personnel. Install and maintain reliable antivirus and anti-malware tools. Have a response plan in place in the event of a cyber incident.

BTP also encourages businesses to consult with IT professionals and cyber security experts

to assess their current security posture and implement the necessary technical and

organizational measures to protect their operations.

For additional information on cybersecurity preparedness, please visit:

https://btp.sx/cybersecurity.html