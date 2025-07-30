Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Endorses The Now Generation Foundation: A Call toAction for Our Nation’s Youth



The launch of The Now Generation Foundation marked not just the beginning of a promising initiative, but a bold declaration that the future of St. Maarten begins today. The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, delivered a stirring keynote address, pledging his full endorsement and issuing a heartfelt call to action for all of society to rally behind the nation’s youth.

“This is not about yesterday’s failures or tomorrow’s dreams,” Prime Minister Mercelina

affirmed. “This is about the urgency of now—the transformation of lives today.”

The Prime Minister hailed The Now Generation Foundation not merely as a community

initiative, but as a national movement—one that speaks directly to the social, spiritual,

and generational challenges faced by St. Maarten’s young people. With conviction, he

declared that “the time for talk has passed—it is now the season for action.”

Drawing on his experience as a physician, PM Dr. Mercelina likened the Foundation’s

work to a healing process—one that goes beyond the physical to mend the spirit of a

nation.

“Just as I’ve worked to heal the body in my years of medical practice,” he said, “today

we must commit to healing the wounds of our society—with compassion, with purpose,

and with action.”

In one of the most powerful moments of his address, the Prime Minister challenged the

nation to move past narrow definitions of identity and embrace a collective sense of

responsibility:

“We must reject the mindset of ‘Me born here’ as an excuse for division,” he stated.

“Being born here is not a status—it is a responsibility. Let us wear it not as entitlement,

but as duty.”

PM Dr. Mercelina praised Esther St. Luce, the founder of The Now Generation

Foundation, for her vision and unwavering commitment to equipping and guiding young

lives. He described her leadership as “inspired and courageous,” noting that “our society

needs more Esther’s — people willing to build, not just complain.”

“Let our actions speak louder than our labels,” the Prime Minister concluded. “This is

our moment to stand up, speak out, and support a generation that is not next—but now.”

As the event came to a close, Prime Minister Mercelina joined in prayer with community

members for the youth, their families, and the nation—a symbolic gesture of unity and hope, affirming his government’s commitment to a future led by and built for The Now Generation.