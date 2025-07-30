10.8% Increase in Q1 2025 Arrivals, Highlighting Automation Milestone

The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.), in close collaboration with the Ministry of Justice’s Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBPS) and the Department of Statistics (STAT), proudly announces a marked increase in inbound passenger traffic for the first quarter of 2025, along with a major milestone in the automation of immigration data collection.

From January to March 2025, PJIAE welcomed 256,923 arriving passengers, a 10.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Total passenger movements (arrivals and departures) amounted to 533,990, up from 518,658 in Q1 2024.

Passenger Profile Breakdown:

 67% from North America (USA: 54%, Canada: 13%)

 25% from Europe

This data marks a new era in immigration monitoring and air traffic intelligence, made possible by the successful automation of arrival data collection launched in November 2024, coinciding with the reopening of PJIAE’s new state-of-the-art Arrival Hall.

“The automation of immigration data transforms how we assess, plan, and respond to travelers,” said Mr. Erling Hoeve, Policy Advisor and Programme Manager, Border Security Innovation, Ministry of Justice. “Thanks to the seamless integration of digital systems at PJIAE, Sint Maarten is leading the way in border security innovation. This gives the IBPS the tools to handle crowds better and make smart, informed decisions to keep our ports of entry safe.”

Prior to this upgrade, immigration arrival statistics were dependent on manual data entry, as well as flight manifest data collected by PJIAE. Previous attempts to leverage the right solution, such as the Tourism Statistical Information System (TSIS), to record this data met challenges. Today, with the deployment of automated border control (ABC) e-Gates and automated passport kiosks, the IBPS Radex border control system instantly records accurate passenger data in a secure manner compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) norms. Travelers enjoy the ease of use, which streamlines processes, affords high traveler throughput, and accurate statistical reporting. This outcome marks a significant step forward in mission-critical border operations, particularly within a tight operating environment like PJIAE.”

“This leap in automation is not just about technology—it’s about capacity, transparency, and national security,” said Mr. Damien Schmidt, Digitization Project Coordinator at PJIAE. “Together with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic & Telecommunication (TEATT), PJIAE is building an intelligent, future-ready airport system.”