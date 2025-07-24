SZV STRENGTHENS COMMUNITY ACCESS TO SERVICES AND BENEFITS

Over the past six months, SZV Social & Health Insurances has strengthened its connection with the community by delivering essential information and services directly to residents. Through a series of public events, workshops, and digital outreach, SZV has provided guidance on key topics such as updating personal registration, navigating pension and medical insurance benefits, retirement

planning, business registration, and using digital tools like the MySZV and Employer Portals. These efforts align with SZV’s ongoing mission to make social and health services more accessible and seamless for every client.

From providing onsite support at the MSME Expo hosted by the National Recovery Project Bureau (NRPB) to joining the Open House event of the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services, SZV has been present where it matters most. Business owners and entrepreneurs received assistance with Employer Portal registration and MySZV account access, while individuals received answers to pressing questions about insurance and AOV pension benefits. In collaboration with The Sint Maarten Library, SZV hosted a workshop focused on empowering pensioners and soon-to-be retirees with knowledge about pension processes, tax compliance, and mental and social wellness in retirement. Most recently, at the Ministry of VSA’s Meet & Greet, SZV supported individuals transitioning from employee to pensioner and helped new users activate their MySZV accounts. SZV also hosted customized information sessions for businesses focused on understanding and complying with sick-leave procedures, ensuring employers are well-equipped to manage workplace responsibilities with clarity and care.

As Sint Maarten’s social and health insurance organization, SZV remains committed to providing accessible information, personalized guidance, and user-friendly tools that help clients understand and manage their rights and responsibilities with confidence. SZV extends special thanks to its dedicated staff, whose commitment and teamwork make these community engagements possible. We also thank our event partners and all attendees for actively engaging and helping to strengthen their connection with the organization.

To stay informed and connected, join SZV’s new WhatsApp Channel: SZV Social & Health Insurances for timely updates, helpful tips, and event information delivered straight to your phone.