A newly released study on gambling behavior and prevalence has revealed a 6% moderate to high risk level of gambling activity in Sint Maarten, prompting urgent calls for reform regarding the gaming industry.

This 6% accounts for approximately 2800 persons within our community.

The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), as

part of the broader Country Package Reform under the measure Strengthening the Rule of

Law (H2), is spearheading efforts to regulate the gambling industry and address the public

health risks tied to addiction.

In collaboration with the Temporary Work Organization (TWO), part of the Ministry of the

Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), TEATT developed a multi-agency Plan of Approach

(POA). This plan, now in progress, focuses on:

 Bringing the island into compliance with international financial oversight bodies

(CFATF and FATF),

 Establishing a modern, independent regulatory body—the Sint Maarten Gaming

Authority (SMGA),

 Raising awareness about gambling addiction and enforcing preventative measures

by gaming operators.

Findings from the Gambling Study

Recognizing the absence of updated data since 1996, the interministerial workgroup that

spearheads the Plan of Approach has assigned the Ministry of Public Health, Social

Development and Labor (VSA) to lead a new study on gambling behavior and prevalence.

The research, commissioned by VSA in partnership with TWO and the Department of

Statistics (STATs), was conducted by Ipsos I&O and surveyed over 800 residents between

March 26 and April 8, 2025.

Key results include:

 36% of residents (11,100–13,300 people) reported to have gambled in the last 12

months.

 Men and young adults (ages 18–34) were the most active gamblers.

 30% of the gamblers play daily or weekly, and 15% said they gamble more than

one hour a week.

 Popular forms of gambling (game of chance in which money is exchanged) include

lottery, dominos, bingo, card games, and casinos.

 Motivations for persons include fun as well as the hope of winning money.

 70% of the residents consider gambling a serious problem in the community.

Among gamblers, this is 63%.

 6% of the population (1,300–2,800 residents) are at moderate to high risk of

gambling-related harm, citing financial, mental, and social problems.

 The residents of Sint Maarten are divided over the impact of gambling: 34% believe

it does have positive impacts on jobs, visitors, and income, 39% believe the industry

brings little to no positive impact to the island, and 27% is undecided.

The final report, already presented to the Council of Ministers, offers firm

recommendations—ranging from limiting gambling venues and reducing public exposure to

gambling, to expanding support services and launching public awareness campaigns.

Government Responds

Officials say that the data underscores the need for stronger industry oversight,

enforcement, and protection, as well as improved public health and social responses.

“These numbers show us the most recent figures regarding the level of community

participation within the gambling industry. This study will serve as a basis to further guide

policy decision-making and regulation that are in line with industry standards, market

developments, and protection of our community. We must take a balanced approach to

ensure that we protect our community while also discouraging the industry from going

“underground” or moving from the formal to informal sector.

The Sint Maarten Gaming Authority (SMGA), once fully operational, will act as the

regulatory authority overseeing gaming operations, enforcing compliance, and ensuring

gambling activities are conducted responsibly and transparently.

What’s Next

The government has committed to further phases of research, policy development, and

legislative changes in the coming months. Public consultation, education campaigns, and

collaboration with civil society will be key pillars of the reform strategy.

As Sint Maarten works to overhaul its gambling industry, the government recognizes that

gambling can no longer continue to be unchecked—it must be managed with clear rules,

accountability, and a firm commitment to protecting public well-being.