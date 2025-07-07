Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, Presented with Historical NAf Book and Caribbean Guilder Collector’s Set

The Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, was presented with a historical commemorative book on the Netherlands Antillean Guilder (NAf) and a collector’s set featuring the new Caribbean guilder coins and banknotes.

This symbolic handover marks a significant moment in the monetary history of the countries

Sint Maarten and Curacao, representing the official transition from the Netherlands

Antillean Guilder to the Caribbean guilder. With the end of the co-circulation period on June

30, 2025 the Caribbean guilder is now the sole legal tender in circulation.