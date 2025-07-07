Featured

Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, Presented with Historical NAf Book and Caribbean Guilder Collector’s Set

1 day ago
Pearl FM

The Minister of Finance, Marinka J. Gumbs, was presented with a historical commemorative book on the Netherlands Antillean Guilder (NAf) and a collector’s set featuring the new Caribbean guilder coins and banknotes.
This symbolic handover marks a significant moment in the monetary history of the countries
Sint Maarten and Curacao, representing the official transition from the Netherlands
Antillean Guilder to the Caribbean guilder. With the end of the co-circulation period on June
30, 2025 the Caribbean guilder is now the sole legal tender in circulation.

Related Posts

Featured

FIFTEEN GRADUATES CELEBRATE A SECOND CHANCE IN HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY AT HEARTFELTCEREMONY

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured

SMMC Advances Pain Management in the Region~Four Registered Nurses now certified Pain Consultants~

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured

SZV PENSION SCHEDULE 2025

1 day ago
Pearl FM
Featured

Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell represents Sint Maarten at OCTA Ministerial CONFERENCE

1 day ago
Pearl FM