Caribbean Guilder Wins Regional Best New Banknote Series 2025 Award

The Caribbean guilder (Cg) banknote series received the Regional Best New Banknote Series 2025 Award at the High Security Printing (HSP) Latin America Conference in Rio de Janeiro. The judging criteria combined visual artistry with a high level of technical and security sophistication. Significant emphasis was also placed on how effectively the notes reflect the cultural heritage of the issuing country, as well as on the relevance of their overall design and symbolism to that country.

Other recipients included the Bermuda Monetary Authority, which received the Best New

Banknote Award for the recently issued 1 and 2 Bermuda Dollar notes, and the Bank of Guatemala,

which won the Best New Commemorative Banknote Award for the 1 Quetzal note marking the

centenary of the Guatemalan currency. A new category introduced this year, Best Environmental

Project, was awarded to Papierfabrik Louisenthal GmbH.

The award ceremony took place at the iconic Sugar Loaf Mountain. In her acceptance remarks,

Raquel Lo-Fo-Wong, branch director for Sint Maarten, described the Regional Best New Banknote

Series 2025 Award as a meaningful recognition of the many years of hard work that ultimately led

to this special banknote series.

The HSP Latin America Conference, organized annually by Reconnaissance,1 brings together

representatives from governments, central banks, designers, and manufacturers to share and

1 Reconnaissance International is the organizer of the High Security Printing (HSP) conference series. These

conferences are a global source of information on currency, holography, and document security.

Reconnaissance International provides information on markets, strategy, and technical issues through

various publications and events. They are also responsible for organizing the HSP Asia and HSP Latin

America conferences.

showcase the latest developments in secure printing technologies for banknotes, identity

documents, and passports. During the three-day event, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint

Maarten (CBCS), represented by Nancy van der Wal, Head of Corporate Communications,

delivered a presentation on the importance of consistent and effective communication and

marketing efforts in securing public support during the introduction of a new currency. CBCS

partners Crane Currency and the Royal Canadian Mint also made significant contributions to this

effort.

The Regional Best New Banknote Series 2025 Award is not only a notable recognition for the

CBCS, but above all for the communities of Sint Maarten and Curaçao.