Trilateral consultation on security Caribbean Region

This week a semi-annual trilateral consultation took place on the island of Curaçao, between the defense partners involved, from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States of America and France. The periodic consultation is part of the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF-S), an international and interdepartmental partnership under the leadership of The United States, which focuses on combating illegal trade and smuggling of narcotics in the Caribbean Region. CZMCARIB, on behalf of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, for over 30 years has been part of the JIATF(S) organization.

During the consultation, the delegations discussed current affairs, intelligence, operations, new concepts and their coordination that should lead to a better implementation of joint drug control operations.

The maritime method of combating drugs is successful and helps with combating cross-border crime in the region. The countries have also worked together successfully in recent times in this area. Such as like in recent weeks a joint drugs control operation has been executed between The Netherlands and France, and at this moment there is a strong cooperation with the United States of America. The station ship Sr. Ms. Friesland is equipped for this purpose with an American boarding team from the US Coastguard and collaborates with a US Coastguard helicopter as well as US Coastguard vessels.

With the collaboration and this consultation, the responsible partners of defense from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the United States of America and France, underlined their joint effort for a safe and stable Caribbean Region.